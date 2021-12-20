US Markets

Brazil's BNDES postpones public hearing on Eletrobras privatization to January

Gabriel Araujo. Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

SAO PAULO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA said on Monday that a public hearing to be held by state development bank BNDES on its privatization process has been postponed to Jan. 5 from Dec. 22.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, did not provide details on the delay. The Brazilian government expects to privatize the company by the second quarter of 2022, according to Mining and Energy Minister Bento Alburquerque.

