Brazil's BNDES hires bank to sell stake in Suzano

SAO PAULO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian state development bank BNDES has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to manage a share offering to sell its 11% stake in pulpmaker Suzano SA SUZB3.SA, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The stake is worth 7.2 billion reais ($1.36 billion) based on today's closing price of 48 reais a share.

BNDES did not immediately comment on the matter.

Newspaper Valor Economico reported earlier on the hiring.

($1 = 5.2908 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Sandra Maler)

