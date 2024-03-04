Brazil's BNDES CEO says company can sell stakes in other companies if good deal arises

Adds context, details of asset sales potential process in paragraphs 2-3

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 4 (Reuters) - The CEO of Brazilian development bank BNDES, Aloizio Mercadante, said on Monday the company can sell its stakes in other companies if an opportunity appears and is a good deal.

BNDES, which has stakes in companies like meatpacking giant JBS JBSS3.SA and state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA, has put on hold an asset sale process since Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was elected as President for a third term.

At an event in Rio de Janeiro to present the lender's 2023 results, Mercadante said any stake sales by BNDES would fund new investments, adding potential fresh investments in listed firms would happen through partnerships.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Steven Grattan)

((Steven.Grattan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.