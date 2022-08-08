Brazil's Biolab buys Canada's Exzell Pharma

SAO PAULO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian pharmaceutical company Biolab has bought Canadian healthcare business Exzell Pharma, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Biolab's Canadian subsidiary acquired the company, which has sales and marketing infrastructure as well as brands including Swiss Naturals, Salinex, Esoph, and Myoflex.

The deal value was not disclosed. Biolab CEO Cleiton Castro Marques said in the statement the acquisition streghtens the Brazilian company's international activities. Exzell maintains a portfolio focused primarily on gastroenterology, dermatology, vitamins, and supplements.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Barbara Lewis)

