Brazil's biggest private port terminal to move record volumes as grain production soars

SANTOS, May 30 (Reuters) - Cargo handling at Brazil's largest private port terminal Tiplam, located at the port of Santos, is expected to grow 6.8% to a record 12.5 million tonnes in 2023, driven by the country's record grain production and strong demand for agricultural commodities from China.

With flexibility to move sugar, soy, corn and fertilizers, the terminal's owner anticipates challenges as corn and sugar will compete for space early in the second half.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.