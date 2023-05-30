News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's biggest private port terminal to move record volumes as grain production soars

May 30, 2023 — 12:09 pm EDT

Written by Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

SANTOS, May 30 (Reuters) - Cargo handling at Brazil's largest private port terminal Tiplam, located at the port of Santos, is expected to grow 6.8% to a record 12.5 million tonnes in 2023, driven by the country's record grain production and strong demand for agricultural commodities from China.

With flexibility to move sugar, soy, corn and fertilizers, the terminal's owner anticipates challenges as corn and sugar will compete for space early in the second half.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.