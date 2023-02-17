US Markets

Brazil's biggest cooperative says farmers hoarding grains- board chairman

February 17, 2023 — 10:53 am EST

Written by Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's biggest grain farmer cooperative Coamo, based in the state of Paraná, said growers are hoarding grains amid a drop in domestic prices, the company's board chairman said in an interview with Reuters on Friday.

Coamo's forward soybean sales in 2022/23 are estimated at 5% of total projected output of 6 million tonnes by Coamo, compared with the 25%-30% range last year at this time, José Aroldo Gallassini said.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

