Brazil's biggest cooperative says farmers hoarding grains- board chairman

SAO PAULO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's biggest grain farmer cooperative Coamo, based in the state of Paraná, said growers are hoarding grains amid a drop in domestic prices, the company's board chairman said in an interview with Reuters on Friday.

Coamo's forward soybean sales in 2022/23 are estimated at 5% of total projected output of 6 million tonnes by Coamo, compared with the 25%-30% range last year at this time, José Aroldo Gallassini said.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano)

