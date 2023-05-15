Brazil's BB Seguridade posts 51.5% rise in Q1 net income

SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian insurer BB Seguridade Participacoes SA BBSE3.SA on Monday reported a first quarter net income of 1.83 billion reais ($365.76 million), up 51.5% from a year ago and slightly above market consensus of 1.76 billion reais in a Refinitiv poll.

The company said in a securities filing that the positive bottom line was driven by a strong commercial performance in insurance, pension plans and premium bonds, as well as a better loss ratio scenario and growth in the financial result.

($1 = 5.0033 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

