Brazil's BB Seguridade lifts guidance after Q3 profit surges 69%

Recasts with details, context

SAO PAULO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian insurer BB Seguridade Participacoes SA BBSE3.SA raised some full-year forecasts on Monday after reporting a 69% jump in third quarter profit on the back of a strong commercial performance in insurance, pension plans and premium bonds.

BB Seguridade, which is controlled by state-run lender Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA, said in a securities filing it now expects its full-year non-interest operating income to grow 24% to 27%, up from a previous forecast of a 15%-to-20% increase.

The company also said it now expects written premiums at its Brasilseg insurance unit to grow 25% to 28% this year, up from 20% to 25% in the previous estimate, citing growth in rural insurance and credit life insurance sales.

($1 = 5.0557 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens and Susan Fenton)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.