Brazil's BB Seguridade boosts full-year outlook as net profit jumps

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Brazilian insurer BB Seguridade Participacoes SA on Monday increased its full-year outlook citing higher-than-expected growth in written premiums as it posted an 86.6% rise in net profit in the second quarter.

SAO PAULO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian insurer BB Seguridade Participacoes SA BBSE3.SA on Monday increased its full-year outlook citing higher-than-expected growth in written premiums as it posted an 86.6% rise in net profit in the second quarter.

The company, controlled by state-run lender Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA, said it now expects its non-interest operating result to grow by 15% to 20% in 2022, up from a previous estimate of 12% to 17%.

BB Seguridade said in a securities filing the move came on the back of higher-than-expected growth in premiums written - a measure based on the number of policies sold and the premiums charged - and a better-than-estimated loss ratio for its Brasilseg unit following another wave of COVID-19.

"The impact of Omicron was much lower than anticipated," it said.

BB Seguridade reported a second quarter net profit of 1.4 billion reais ($271.08 million), roughly in line with market estimates, citing strong sales growth, a loss ratio improvement and higher net investment income.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected it to post a quarterly net income of 1.3 billion reais.

The company also said it now expects written premiums at Brasilseg to jump 20% to 25% this year, up from 10% to 15% in the previous estimate, due to growth in rural insurance and home insurance sales.

BB Seguridade's pension plan unit, Brasilprev, is still expected to post growth of 9% to 13% in reserves this year, it added.

In the first half, Brasilprev's reserves grew by 3.9%, below estimates, but the firm said it still considers it "feasible" to meet current guidance.

($1 = 5.1646 reais)

