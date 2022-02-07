US Markets

Brazil's BB Seguridade beat Q4 profit estimates on pension plan unit

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Brazilian insurer BB Seguridade Participacoes SA on Monday reported a fourth-quarter net income of 1.226 billion reais ($230.22 million), up 33.8% from a year earlier and the best quarterly result since its initial public offering, boosted mainly by pension plan unit Brasilprev.

The bottom line came in above an estimated 1.13 billion reais in quarterly net income, according to an analyst poll conducted by Refinitiv's Eikon.

The company also said it expects Brasilprev's pension plan reserves to grow 9% to 13% in the full year, while non-interest operating results are seen up by 12% to 17% and Brasilseg's premiums should rise between 10% to 15%.

($1 = 5.3253 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

