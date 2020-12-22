US Markets

Brazil's bank lending up 1.8% in Nov, new loans boosted by government programs

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

Brazil's bank lending grew by 1.8% in November from the previous month, boosted by both individuals and corporate loans, according to a survey by the banking lobby association Febraban released on Tuesday.

SAO PAULO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's bank lending grew by 1.8% in November from the previous month, boosted by both individuals and corporate loans, according to a survey by the banking lobby association Febraban released on Tuesday.

Over the past 12 months, the loan book grew 15.2%, the fastest pace since September 2013, Febraban said, mainly driven by Brazil's government lending programs to help small companies weather the crisis.

New disbursements were also up 8.5% in November from the previous month, driven by corporate loans backed by the government, the association added. In 12 months, growth is at 7.2%.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular