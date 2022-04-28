Brazil's bank lending resumes growth in February

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, April 28 (Reuters) - Outstanding loans in Brazil grew in February despite a rise in borrowing costs due to aggressive monetary policy tightening, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Bank lending was up 0.8% in February from the month before to 4.711 trillion reais ($942 billion). It rose 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Loan volumes were flat in January from December.

Last month, the central bank forecast that outstanding loans would increase 8.9% this year.

The February data, released almost a month late due to a strike by central bank employees, showed that lending spreads rose to 25.5 percentage points in the month from 24.6 points in January, the highest level since April 2020, when they hit 26.2 points.

Credit conditions are worsening in Brazil amid an aggressive tightening cycle by the central bank to combat double-digit inflation in Latin America's largest economy.

The central bank's benchmark interest rate has surged to 11.75% from a record-low 2% in March 2021, and policymakers have already signaled another 100-basis-point hike for May.

Still, a broad measure of Brazilian consumer and business default ratios remained unchanged in February at 3.3%.

($1 = 4.9995 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Brad Haynes, John Stonestreet and Paul Simao)

