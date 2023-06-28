Brazil's bank lending delinquency reaches highest level in May over 5 years

Adds further data, context

BRASILIA, June 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's delinquency rate reached its highest level in over five years in May, accompanied by a rise in average consumer interest rates, reflecting deteriorating credit conditions, according to data released by the central bank on Wednesday.

A broad measure of default rates for non-earmarked credit, encompassing both individuals and businesses, increased from 4.8% in April to 4.9% in May, the worst reading since February 2018.

In May of last year, the delinquency rate stood at 3.7%.

The rising non-payment rate has been driven by higher borrowing costs, as the central bank has maintained its benchmark interest rate at a 13.75% cycle-high since September to curb inflationary pressures.

While the average interest rate for non-earmarked credit grew to 45.4% per year in May, it surged to 455.1% for revolving credit card debt, while delinquency in this credit category only reached 54%.

Consumers bear this fee when they do not pay the entire credit card bill, with the remaining amount subject to interest.

Both the central bank and the Finance Ministry have stated that they are exploring measures to reduce the cost of credit in revolving credit cards, ruling out setting a cap on interest rates.

Despite the tighter conditions, outstanding loans in Brazil rose 0.3% in May from the month before to 5.387 trillion reais ($1.12 trillion).

Over the past 12 months, loan expansion has slowed to 10.4% from 11.3% until April.

($1 = 4.8116 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.