Brazil's Banco Modal IPO raises $220 million -source

SAO PAULO, April 28 (Reuters) - The initial public offering of Brazil's Banco Modal SA MODL11.SA has raised 1.174 billion reais ($220 million), according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

The bank priced its units, comprised of one common share and two preferred shares, at 20.01 reais per unit, well below the original proposed range of 24.30 reais to 32.82 reais per unit.

The bank sold only one of the allotments, raising the offering size by 15%, to 58.7 million shares, the source added, asking for anonymity to disclose confidential information.

Many of the IPOs scheduled by Brazilian companies for this month have been postponed because of weak investor demand, or priced below the initial price ranges.

