Brazil's Banco Inter renews Liberty partnership for $68 mln

SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Banco Inter SA BIDI3.SA has renewed an insurance distribution agreement with Liberty Seguros SA for 368 million reais ($68 million), a securities filing late on Tuesday showed.

Backed by SoftBank Group 9984.T, Banco Inter said the agreement will run for 15 years.

In 2018, Liberty and Inter signed a distribution contract for 12 million reais, with an expected duration of 10 years, but that has been reviewed to reflect the recent digital bank's platform growth.

($1 = 5.3817 reais)

