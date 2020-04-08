Brazil's Banco Inter reaches 4.9 million clients - filing

SAO PAULO, April 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian digital lender Banco Inter SA BIDI4.SA ended March with 4.9 million clients, up nearly 22% from December, the bank said on Wednesday in a securities filing.

Banco Inter also said new loans reached 1.3 billion reais in the first quarter, up 66% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.