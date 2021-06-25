US Markets

Brazil's Banco Inter raises $1.1 billion in share offering

Contributor
Ana Mano Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Brazilian digital bank Banco Inter raised 5.5 billion reais ($1.1 billion) through a share sale, obtaining the amount of capital it had hoped for when the deal was launched, a securities filing showed late on Thursday. [nS0N2MF01V]

SAO PAULO, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian digital bank Banco Inter raised 5.5 billion reais ($1.1 billion) through a share sale, obtaining the amount of capital it had hoped for when the deal was launched, a securities filing showed late on Thursday.

Anchor investor StoneCo. Ltd pledged to buy up to 2.5 billion reais worth of shares, the filing said.

The fixed price per share unit BIDI11.SA, the bank's most liquid class of shares, was set at 57.84 reais, representing a discount of more than 16% to Thursday's closing price, it showed.

($1 = 4.9137 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jason Neely)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular