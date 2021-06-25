Brazil's Banco Inter raises $1.1 billion in share offering

SAO PAULO, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian digital bank Banco Inter raised 5.5 billion reais ($1.1 billion) through a share sale, obtaining the amount of capital it had hoped for when the deal was launched, a securities filing showed late on Thursday.

Anchor investor StoneCo. Ltd pledged to buy up to 2.5 billion reais worth of shares, the filing said.

The fixed price per share unit BIDI11.SA, the bank's most liquid class of shares, was set at 57.84 reais, representing a discount of more than 16% to Thursday's closing price, it showed.

($1 = 4.9137 reais)

