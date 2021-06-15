Brazil's Banco Inter launches $1 bln share offering

Adds pricing date, context

SAO PAULO, June 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian digital lender Banco Inter SA BIDI11.SA launched a share offering on Tuesday to raise up to 5.5 billion reais ($1.09 billion), according to a securities filing.

The price per unit, comprising one common share and two preferred shares, was set at 57.84 reais, it said. The company will determine the final offering volume on June 24.

Earlier in May, Banco Inter announced that it would file for a share offering in which payments company StoneCo Ltd STNE.O would buy a stake of up to 4.99% in the lender, limited to 2.5 billion reais. nL2N2NB0VS

($1 = 5.0598 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.