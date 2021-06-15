US Markets
STNE

Brazil's Banco Inter launches $1 bln share offering

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published

Brazilian digital lender Banco Inter SA launched a share offering on Tuesday to raise up to 5.5 billion reais ($1.09 billion), according to a securities filing.

Adds pricing date, context

SAO PAULO, June 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian digital lender Banco Inter SA BIDI11.SA launched a share offering on Tuesday to raise up to 5.5 billion reais ($1.09 billion), according to a securities filing.

The price per unit, comprising one common share and two preferred shares, was set at 57.84 reais, it said. The company will determine the final offering volume on June 24.

Earlier in May, Banco Inter announced that it would file for a share offering in which payments company StoneCo Ltd STNE.O would buy a stake of up to 4.99% in the lender, limited to 2.5 billion reais. nL2N2NB0VS

($1 = 5.0598 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STNE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular