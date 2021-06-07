Brazil's Banco Inter hires banks for share issue of up to $1.4 bln - filing

Updates with details, context

BRASILIA, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's Banco Inter SA BIDI3.SA said on Monday it had hired seven banks to manage a potential follow-on share offering that may increase its capital by up to 7 billion reais ($1.4 billion).

In a securities filing, Banco Inter said it had called an extraordinary shareholder meeting for June 24 to approve the issue, which would raise its capital limit to 12 billion reais from 5 billion.

Banco Inter did not disclose how it will use the proceeds of the offering, which will be entirely primary, or the amount of shares to be issued. It added the launch of the follow-on still depends on market condition.

The share offering follows Banco Inter's announcement earlier in May that payments company StoneCo Ltd STNE.O agreed to buy up to 2.5 billion reais in the lender's shares, in a deal likely to bolster its competitive profile against Brazil's largest banks. nL2N2NB0VS

Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual, Bank of America, Itau BBA JPMorgan and UBS will manage the offering.

($1 = 5.05 reais)

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Carolina Mandl; Editing by Edmund Blair and Angus MacSwan)

