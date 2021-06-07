Brazil's Banco Inter hires banks for share issue of up to $1.4 bln - filing

BRASILIA, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's Banco Inter SA BIDI3.SA said on Monday it had hired seven banks, including Bradesco BBI, Itau BBA and JP Morgan, to manage a potential follow-on share offering that would raise its capital by up to 7 billion reais ($1.4 billion).

In a securities filing, Banco Inter said it had called an extraordinary shareholder meeting for June 24 to approve the issue, which would raise its capital limit to 12 billion reais from 5 billion.

($1 = 5.05 reais)

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.