US Markets

Brazil's Banco Inter hires banks for share issue of up to $1.4 bln - filing

Contributor
Jamie McGeever Reuters
Published

Brazil's Banco Inter SA said on Monday it had hired seven banks, including Bradesco BBI, Itau BBA and JP Morgan, to manage a potential follow-on share offering that would raise its capital by up to 7 billion reais ($1.4 billion).

BRASILIA, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's Banco Inter SA BIDI3.SA said on Monday it had hired seven banks, including Bradesco BBI, Itau BBA and JP Morgan, to manage a potential follow-on share offering that would raise its capital by up to 7 billion reais ($1.4 billion).

In a securities filing, Banco Inter said it had called an extraordinary shareholder meeting for June 24 to approve the issue, which would raise its capital limit to 12 billion reais from 5 billion.

($1 = 5.05 reais)

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular