Brazil's Banco do Brasil elects Gabriel Galipolo as chairman

May 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-Run lender Banco do Brasil said on Friday its board elected as the company's chairman Gabriel Galipolo, the finance ministry's executive secretary.

Banco do Brasil said in a securities filing that Anelize Lenzi Ruas de Almeida was elected by the board as the company's vice-chair.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

