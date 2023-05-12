News & Insights

Brazil's Banco do Brasil elects Gabriel Galipolo as chairman

Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

May 12, 2023 — 04:48 pm EDT

May 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-Run lender Banco do Brasil said on Friday its board elected as the company's chairman Gabriel Galipolo, the finance ministry's executive secretary.

Banco do Brasil said in a securities filing that Anelize Lenzi Ruas de Almeida was elected by the board as the company's vice-chair.

