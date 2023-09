SAO PAULO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run lender Banco do Brasil BBAS3.SA said on Monday its board has chosen finance ministry executive secretary Dario Durigan as the bank's chairman for the 2023-2025 period.

