Brazil's Banco Bradesco reports Q4 profit meets expectations

SAO PAULO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's second-largest private lender Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA on Wednesday posted a 14% rise in fourth-quarter recurring net income from a year earlier, mainly helped by its insurance business and consumer lending.

Bradesco's recurring profit, which excludes one-time items, came in at 6.645 billion reais in the fourth quarter, slightly above analysts' estimate of 6.508 billion reais in a Refinitiv poll.

