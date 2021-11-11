Brazil's B3 reports Q3 net income up 13% to $239 mln

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian stock exchange operator B3 B3SA3.SA posted on Thursday third-quarter recurring net income of 1.29 billion reais ($239 million), in line with analysts' estimates and 13% higher than a year earlier.

($1 = 5.3989 reais)

