US Markets

Brazil's B3 reports Q3 net income up 13% to $239 mln

Contributor
Aluisio Alves Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazilian stock exchange operator B3 posted on Thursday third-quarter recurring net income of 1.29 billion reais ($239 million), in line with analysts' estimates and 13% higher than a year earlier.

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian stock exchange operator B3 B3SA3.SA posted on Thursday third-quarter recurring net income of 1.29 billion reais ($239 million), in line with analysts' estimates and 13% higher than a year earlier.

($1 = 5.3989 reais)

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves Additional reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((anthony.boadle@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 98204-1110 ; Reuters Messaging: https://twitter.com/anthonyboadle))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular