Brazil's B3 reports 13% rise in Q3 net income to $239 million

Adds detail on quarterly results

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian stock exchange operator B3 B3SA3.SAon Thursday reported third-quarter recurring net income of 1.29 billion reais ($239 million), in line with analysts' estimates and 13% higher than a year earlier.

B3's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization totaled 1.82 billion reais, above a consensus estimate of 1.796 billion reais.

"In a scenario of higher inflation and, as a result, rising interest rates, our markets continue to show solid performance," B3 said in a filing.

Third-quarter revenues totaled 2.5 billion reais, down 0.9% from the year-earlier quarter, it said, noting that results were positively affected by the reversal of non-recurring provisions.

B3 shares are down more than 30% this year, as analysts question the company's growth opportunities.

($1 = 5.3989 reais)

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Additional reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Peter Cooney)

((anthony.boadle@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 98204-1110 ; Reuters Messaging: https://twitter.com/anthonyboadle))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.