Brazil's B3 profit falls slightly, but beats expectations

Contributor
Peter Frontini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian stock exchange operator B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao B3SA3.SA on Thursday reported a slight decline in second-quarter recurring net profit, as falling trading volumes reflected higher interest rates, but still beating analysts' estimates.

B3's recurring net profit came in at 1.34 billion reais ($259.76 million), above the Refinitiv forecast of 1.23 billion reais.

($1 = 5.1587 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

