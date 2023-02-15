Brazil's B3 posts 5% drop in quarterly profit, misses forecasts

Adds more earnings figures, comments from company

SAO PAULO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian stock exchange operator B3 SA B3SA3.SA on Wednesday reported a 4.9% drop in fourth-quarter net profit, missing analysts' forecasts, hit by higher expenses.

B3 posted a recurring net profit, excluding figures from Neoway operations, of 1.17 billion reais ($224.18 million). Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected profit of 1.27 billion reais.

The macroeconomic scenario in Brazil presented high interest rates and fiscal uncertainty, B3 said.

"B3 presented a solid operational performance," it said, pointing out a 2.4% growth in the average financial volume shares traded (ADTV) for the stock market, totaling 32.3 billion reais in the quarter, as the presidential election held in the country in October last year was a main driver of volatility.

B3's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) slightly fell 0.7% to 1.645 billion reais.

Meanwhile, fourth-quarter net revenue was up 5.9% from a year earlier, to 2.3 billion reais.

($1 = 5.2190 reais)

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves and Carolina Pulice; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.