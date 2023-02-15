US Markets

Brazil's B3 posts 5% drop in Q4 profit

Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

February 15, 2023 — 05:40 pm EST

Written by Aluisio Alves for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian stock exchange operator B3 SA B3SA3.SA on Wednesday reported a 4.9% drop in fourth-quarter net profit, missing analysts' forecasts.

B3 posted a recurring net profit of 1.17 billion reais ($224.18 million). Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected profit of 1.27 billion reais.

($1 = 5.2190 reais)

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
