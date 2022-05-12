Brazil's B3 net profit down in Q1 as trading volumes fall

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's stock exchange operator B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao B3SA3.SA on Thursday reported a 12.3% drop in first-quarter net profit from a year earlier as trading volumes fell amid higher interest rates.

B3's net income was 1.1 billion reais ($214.25 million), roughly in line with an expected 1.27 billion-real profit from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

B3 noted in a securities filing that the war in Ukraine led to financial markets entering a risk-averse mode and contributed to higher inflation levels and interest rates, affecting trading activity in the period.

The company had already disclosed operational data for the first three months of the year, showing that March, which was the best in terms of trading volumes, was still 11.4% below last year's level.

($1 = 5.1342 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Chris Reese)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

