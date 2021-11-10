Brazil's B3 bourse to launch local soybean futures contract

By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian stock exchange operator B3 SA B3SA3.SA will launch a local soybean futures contract developed in partnership with the CME Group CME.O, B3 said on Wednesday, as it aims to improve hedging tools for the grain supply chain in Brazil.

According to B3, the so-called "Futuro de Soja Brasil" contract will have Santos port exporting prices as its benchmark and financial liquidation in U.S. dollar per ton. It will start trading on Nov. 29.

B3 said in a statement sent to Reuters that the new contract comes from an agreement it had signed with the CME Group in 2020 to develop soybean futures contracts to be traded in both bourses. "Futuro de Soja Brasil" received regulatory approval on late August, it added.

B3 said it will also trade soybean put and call options based on Brazil's futures contract.

"Over the last few years, soybean prices in the United Stated and Brazil have detached from each other, making the life of Brazil's supply chain a lot harder," B3 commodities superintendent Louis Gourbin said in the statement, noting that local agents have been resorting to the Chicago exchange to hedge grain prices.

He added that while soybean markets are international, they rely on regional production and selling dynamics, requiring new local hedging products to be launched. Brazil is the world's largest soybean producer and exporter.

