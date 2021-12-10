Brazil's B3 approves buyback program of up to 250 mln shares

US Markets

Brazilian stock exchange B3 SA Brasil Bolsa approved a share buyback program of up to 250 million shares to manage its capital structure, a securities filing late on Thursday showed.

The amount represents 4.1% of its free float and the shares will be bought between Mar. 2022 and Feb. 2023, B3 said. Considering the company's closing price of 11.71 reais per share on Thursday, the buyback program would total about 2.93 billion reais ($525.78 million).

B3 has also approved new equity swaps, stressing these operations aim to hedge potential effects of share price fluctuations that may affect its share-based compensation plans.

($1 = 5.5727 reais)

