Brazil's Azul says controlling shareholder Neeleman sold preferred shares

SAO PAULO, April 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul SA AZUL.N said on Tuesday that its controlling shareholder and founder, David Neeleman, significantly reduced his stake to cover a margin call tied to a $30 million personal loan he took out in 2019.

Neeleman, who also founded JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O, owned 11 million preferred shares in Azul but is now down to 2 million.

Neeleman only sold preferred shares, which have no voting rights, and remains the carrier's controlling shareholder, Azul said in a securities filing.

Azul said Neeleman had to sell the shares because his other investments, which include Portuguese carrier TAP and a new venture called Breeze Aviation, are not liquid enough at the moment.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, "there was no time to access other sources of capital," Azul said.

A margin call, often used by banks, is a demand for more collateral for loans, such as when investors borrow money against stocks. If the value of the stocks bought with borrowed money falls below a preset level, the bank may demand more collateral in the form of a margin call.

Azul's preferred shares have fallen more than 70% so far this year due to the coronavirus crisis, which has heavily affected airlines around the world. Brazil's carriers have been hit harder than most.

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello and Marcelo Rochabrun; editing by Jason Neely and Steve Orlofsky)

