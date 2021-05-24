Commodities
Brazil's Azul says can drive airline sector consolidation, hires advisers

Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ROOSEVELT CASSIO

Brazilian airline Azul SA said late on Monday it has hired advisers to look at consolidation opportunities within the region and that it was in a strong position to drive that consolidation.

Azul also said Chile's LATAM Airlines Group LTM.SN had ended a codeshare agreement for domestic flights in Brazil that was launched last year after the pandemic upended air travel - a move that Azul believes was a reaction to its exploration of consolidation opportunities.

"Azul is emerging from this crisis in a leadership position in terms of liquidity, network recovery and competitive advantages. Our plans are unchanged and I am confident that we are in the best position to pursue strategic alternatives at this point in time," CEO John Rodgerson said in a statement.

LATAM filed for bankruptcy protection in May of last year and is going through a court-supervised restructuring.

