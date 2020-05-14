Brazil's Azul posts $1 billion loss on currency devaluation in Q1

SAO PAULO, May 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's No. 3 airline Azul SA AZUL.N on Thursday posted a loss of 6.14 billion reais ($1.04 billion) in the first quarter, heavily affected by the depreciation of the country's currency.

Like other airlines around the world, Azul is reeling from the effects of the coronavirus and says 78% of its employees are taking unpaid leave.

($1 = 5.9188 reais)

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun)

