Brazil's Azul posts $1 billion loss on currency devaluation in Q1

Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

SAO PAULO, May 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's No. 3 airline Azul SA AZUL.N on Thursday posted a loss of 6.14 billion reais ($1.04 billion) in the first quarter, heavily affected by the depreciation of the country's currency.

Like other airlines around the world, Azul is reeling from the effects of the coronavirus and says 78% of its employees are taking unpaid leave.

($1 = 5.9188 reais)

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

