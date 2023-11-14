Brazil's Azul lowers 2023 forecast but sees better 2024

Adds CEO quote, third-quarter results in paragraphs 6-8

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul AZUL4.SA on Tuesday cut its forecast for core earnings this year due to slower capacity growth and higher jet fuel price volatility but raised its view on 2024.

Azul in a securities filing cut its forecast to about 5.2 billion reais ($1.06 billion) from some 5.5 billion for 2023 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

The company said it sees its available seats per kilometer (ASK) - a measure of capacity - expanding by 11%, down from an earlier forecast of 14%.

Longer term the outlook was brighter from Brazil's largest carrier by number of flights and cities served.

It now expects about 6.3 billion reais in 2024 EBITDA, up from a previous outlook of "more than 6 billion", due to continued demand strength and an accelerated fleet renewal process.

"We remain encouraged by the industry environment," CEO John Rodgerson said in a statement, "with robust demand, strong tariff dynamics and disciplined capacity addition, especially during the upcoming high season."

Azul beat expectations with a record third-quarter EBITDA of 1.55 billion reais, up 67.7% from a year earlier and above the 1.34 billion expected by analysts polled by LSEG.

Net revenue rose 12.3% to a record high 4.91 billion reais, slightly short of the 4.99 billion forecast by analysts.

($1 = 4.8973 reais)

