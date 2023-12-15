News & Insights

US Markets
AIR

Brazil's Azul buys seven A330neo planes from Airbus to expand routes

Credit: REUTERS/ROOSEVELT CASSIO

December 15, 2023 — 11:21 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

By Gabriel Araujo

BARUERI, Brazil, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul AZUL4.SA said on Friday it has purchased seven A330neo wide-body aircraft from Airbus AIR.PA in order to "significantly expand" its international services, with deliveries scheduled to start in 2026.

Azul, which currently flies to Paris, Lisbon, Curacao, a number of Uruguayan cities and Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida, said the additional fleet renewal effort would help it reduce operating costs, including by burning less fuel.

"We expect to have a large expansion in international flights with this purchase," Azul CEO John Rodgerson said at an event celebrating the 15-year anniversary of the airline's first flight. "The idea is to have more Brazilian cities connected to cities outside the country."

Azul did not detail how much it would pay for the new aircraft, but Rodgerson noted that the A330neo's list price currently stands at around $250 million.

He added that all of Azul's international routes were currently profitable and doing "pretty well."

The company will decide on financing for the newly ordered aircraft "at the right time," Azul Chief Financial Officer Alex Malfitani said.

The airline expects to receive 19 new aircraft next year as part of its fleet renewal efforts, many of which are E2 jets manufactured by Brazil's Embraer EMBR3.SA, Rodgerson added.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Paul Simao)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommoditiesCompanies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIR
AZUL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.