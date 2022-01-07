US Markets
Brazil's auto production up 11.6% in 2021 - automakers association

Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazilian auto industry production rose 11.6% in 2021, totaling 2.25 million units, data released by automakers association Anfavea showed on Friday.

SAO PAULO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian auto industry production rose 11.6% in 2021, totaling 2.25 million units, data released by automakers association Anfavea showed on Friday.

Anfavea also said sales of autos rose 3% in 2021 year-on-year, to 2.12 million units.

The annual figures came after a 2.5% production rise in December from November, to 210,900 units, Anfavea added. When compared with Dec. 2020, monthly production increased by 0.8%.

Auto sales in the last month of 2021 reached 207,100 units, up 19.7% from the previous month but down 15.1% from the same month a year before.

