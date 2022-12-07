Brazil's auto production, sales up in November

SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's auto industry production rose 4.7% in November from the previous month, totaling 215,796 units, data from automakers association Anfavea showed on Wednesday.

Auto sales in the South American country were up 12.8% in the period to 204,011 vehicles, Anfavea added.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Steven Grattan)

