Brazil's auto production, sales jump in March

SAO PAULO, April 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's auto industry production rose 37.3% in March from the previous month, totaling 221,835 units, data from automakers association Anfavea showed on Monday.

Auto sales in the South American country were up 53.1% in the period to 198,974 vehicles, Anfavea added.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Steven Grattan)

