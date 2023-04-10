US Markets
Brazil's auto production, sales jump in March

April 10, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Alberto Alerigi Jr. for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, April 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's auto industry production rose 37.3% in March from the previous month, totaling 221,835 units, data from automakers association Anfavea showed on Monday.

Auto sales in the South American country were up 53.1% in the period to 198,974 vehicles, Anfavea added.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

