Brazil's auto production, sales down in April

SAO PAULO, May 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's auto industry production plunged 19.4% in April from the previous month, totaling 178,853 units, data from automakers association Anfavea showed on Monday.

Auto sales in the South American country were down 19.2% in the period to 160,730 vehicles, Anfavea added.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Steven Grattan)

