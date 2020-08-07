Brazil's auto output up 73% in July from June, says Anfavea

Corrects sales comparison in second paragraph to prior month, not year earlier

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's auto production grew 73% in July from the previous month to 170,300 units, automakers association Anfavea said on Friday.

Anfavea said Brazil's auto exports fell 22.2% in July compared with the same month last year, while car sales grew 31.4% in July versus June, to 174,500 units.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. Editing by Chris Reese)

((Gabriel.Stargardter@thomsonreuters.com; +55 21998116099; Reuters Messaging: gabriel.stargardter.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.