US Markets
F

Brazil's auto output up 73% in July from June, says Anfavea

Contributor
Alberto Alerigi Jr. Reuters
Published

Brazil's auto production grew 73% in July from the previous month to 170,300 units, automakers association Anfavea said on Friday.

Corrects sales comparison in second paragraph to prior month, not year earlier

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's auto production grew 73% in July from the previous month to 170,300 units, automakers association Anfavea said on Friday.

Anfavea said Brazil's auto exports fell 22.2% in July compared with the same month last year, while car sales grew 31.4% in July versus June, to 174,500 units.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. Editing by Chris Reese)

((Gabriel.Stargardter@thomsonreuters.com; +55 21998116099; Reuters Messaging: gabriel.stargardter.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F GM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular