US Markets

Brazil's Aurora produced chicken that tested positive for coronavirus, Chinese local govt says

Contributors
Jake Spring Reuters
Ana Mano Reuters
Dominique Patton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

The local government in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on Thursday identified a Brazilian meat plant owned by Aurora, the country's third largest processor of chicken and pork, as the source of chicken wings that tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Adds details from Chinese statement, Brazil agriculture ministry comment

BRASILIA/BEIJING, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The local government in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on Thursday identified a Brazilian meat plant owned by Aurora, the country's third largest processor of chicken and pork, as the source of chicken wings that tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Shenzhen government identified the plant by its registration number in a posting on its website, that when checked against Brazilian records linked it to an Aurora facility in Brazil's Southern state of Santa Catarina.

Aurora, an unlisted company, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Brazil's agriculture ministry said it was consulting with its technical team on the matter, without elaborating.

The ministry has previously said there is no evidence that coronavirus is transmitted in food or food packaging.

As of mid-July, China had blocked six Brazilian meat plants over concerns about coronavirus amid reports of thousands of cases spreading throughout the industry.

(Reporting by Jake Spring in Brasilia, Ana Mano in Sao Paulo and Dominique Patton in Beijing Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

((jake.spring@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 99653-2429; Reuters Messaging: jake.spring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: https://twitter.com/jakespring))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular