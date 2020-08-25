Brazil's Aurora halts poultry exports to China from one plant, China customs says

Adds company's confirmation, background

SAO PAULO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Brazilianfood producer Central Cooperativa Aurora has voluntarily suspended poultry exports to China from one of its plants starting Aug. 20, the Chinese customs authority's website showed on Tuesday.

The company, which is Brazil's third largest pork and poultry processor, confirmed the decision to halt sales, but did not elaborate.

The plant in the town of Xaxim, in Santa Catarina state, is identified by its SIF registration number 601, the post showed. The same plant had been blocked by Hong Kong earlier this month over coronavirus concerns.

The Brazilian ministry of agriculture did not have an immediate comment on Aurora's self suspension of the plant.

China has halted meat imports from Brazilian food processors including Marfrig MRFG3.SA, JBS SA JBSS3.SAand BRF SA BRFS3.SAover coronavirus concerns.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Jake Spring; Editing by Richard Chang)

