Brazil's Auren Energia to bid in privatization auction of power generator CEEE-G- sources

France's EDF EDF.PA, which was planning a joint bid with Brazilian steelmaker CSN CSNA3.SA in the auction on Friday, has dropped out earlier this week, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian power holding company Auren Energia AURE3.SA has delivered a proposal to participate in the privatization auction of power generator CEEE-G, based in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul. Auren Energia is controlled by Brazilian conglomerate Votorantim SA and Canada's CPPIB.

France's EDF EDF.PA, which was planning a joint bid with Brazilian steelmaker CSN CSNA3.SA in the auction on Friday, has dropped out earlier this week, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

