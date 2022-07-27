Brazil's Auren Energia to bid in privatization auction of power generator CEEE-G- sources

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian power holding company Auren Energia AURE3.SA has delivered a proposal to participate in the privatization auction of power generator CEEE-G, based in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul. Auren Energia is controlled by Brazilian conglomerate Votorantim SA and Canada's CPPIB.

France's EDF EDF.PA, which was planning a joint bid with Brazilian steelmaker CSN CSNA3.SA in the auction on Friday, has dropped out earlier this week, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

