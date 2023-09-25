News & Insights

Brazil's August current account deficit shrinks 89% amid robust trade surplus

September 25, 2023 — 07:58 am EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's current account deficit in August plummeted by 89% compared to the same period last year, aided by a robust trade surplus, central bank data showed on Monday.

The deficit for the month amounted to $778 million, marking the best August result since 2020.

The trade balance posted a surplus of $7.6 billion, a sharp increase from the $2.6 billion surplus seen in the same month in 2022, underpinned by a slight 0.8% uptick in exports, while imports fell by 16.8%.

Contributing to the overall improvement were reductions in the services deficit, which fell by $869 million, and factor payments deficit, contracting by $504 million, according to the central bank.

With the August performance factored in, the current account deficit in the 12-month period has dropped to $45.3 billion, equivalent to 2.21% of the GDP, compared to 2.54% in July.

Foreign direct investment in August reached $4.3 billion, much smaller than the $10 billion FDI figure from a year ago, according to the central bank.

The central bank also pointed out that portfolio investors withdrew a net total of $807 million from Brazilian markets in August. These withdrawals included $2.3 billion from stocks and investment funds, offset by inflows of $1.5 billion into bonds.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
