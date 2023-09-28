News & Insights

Brazil's Aug primary deficit matches forecasts, widens 2023 shortfall

September 28, 2023 — 02:20 pm EDT

BRASILIA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government has reported an August primary budget deficit in line with market expectations, which deepened the year-to-date shortfall to over 100 billion reais ($19.82 billion).

The central government, comprising the Treasury, central bank and social security, recorded a primary deficit of 26.35 billion reais ($5.22 billion) for the month, nearly matching the 26.7 billion reais forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

So far this year, the primary deficit stands at 104.59 billion reais, reversing the 22.89 billion reais surplus from the same period in 2022, amid a significant drop in revenues coupled with an increase in social expenditures.

The Treasury in a statement mentioned reduced revenue from concessions, dividends, and oil royalties this year, as well as lower tax collection, particularly on income, to explain the year-to-date outcome.

The government last week estimated the 2023 primary deficit at 141.4 billion reais, equivalent to 1.3% of gross domestic product (GDP), which exceeds the 1% deficit previously outlined as achievable by Finance Minister Fernando Haddad.

During a press conference, Treasury secretary Rogerio Ceron said that the government aims to achieve a 2023 primary deficit "as close as possible" to the 100 billion reais mark.

However, he acknowledged that several factors have contributed to revenue falling short this year, including lower-than-expected inflation.

Ceron also mentioned that the primary budget result for September is expected to be positive, which will help improve the year-to-date performance.

Under its new fiscal rules, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration has committed to eliminating the primary deficit next year, a goal met with skepticism in the market due to its heavy dependence on additional revenues.

($1 = 5.0450 reais)

