Brazil's audit court gives green light for Copel privatization

Credit: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

August 02, 2023 — 04:06 pm EDT

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's audit court TCU on Wednesday gave the green light for state-run electric utility Copel CPLE6.SA to proceed with a share offering that will privatize the firm.

As part of the privatization, the court ruled that Copec pay the government 3.72 billion reais ($775 million) to renew its concessions for three hydroelectric plants.

Last week, the company, controlled by the Parana state government, launched a share offering that could fetch up to 4.96 billion reais ($1.03 billion).

Copel plans to issue some 229.89 million new shares, while Parana's government should sell 319.29 million more shares - though these figures are not set in stone. The pricing of the offering is set for Aug. 8.

Copel's shares were trading at 8.59 reais each by Wednesday's close, up 8.6% from the start of the year.

($1 = 4.8043 reais)

