Brazil's asset prices and credit growth not a concern despite uncertainties -cenbank

BRASILIA, May 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank said on Wednesday that asset prices and credit growth in the country are not a concern in the medium term, despite acknowledging the presence of uncertainties that require monitoring.

In its latest Financial Stability Committee meeting minutes, the central bank affirmed that the "neutral macroprudential policy remains appropriate for the current situation, characterized by the absence of significant accumulation of financial risks."

The central bank emphasized fallout involving banks in advanced economies had not materially affected the Brazilian financial system, which has low exposure to exchange-rate risks and relies minimally on external funding.

Brazilian policymakers, however, also recognized ongoing risk aversion in the corporate bond market, due to events earlier this year, the effects of which including reduced issuance volume and increased spreads have not yet subsided, they added.

In January, retailer Americanas AMER3.SA filed for bankruptcy after revealing accounting inconsistencies amounting to billions of reais. Power distributor Light LIGT3.SA did the same in May due to deteriorating financial conditions. The episodes led to a flight from credit funds.

While the central bank said the credit slowdown in the country "appears to be compatible with the current stage of the monetary policy cycle," it also reiterated its recommendation for financial institutions to maintain prudence in lending and capital management policies as the "situation demands attention."

"Debt service ratio and indebtedness remain at historically high levels (regarding households), and risk materialization exceeds that of the pandemic period," it said.

The central bank has kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a cycle-high of 13.75% since September to battle inflation, which stood at 4.07% in the 12 months to mid-May.

