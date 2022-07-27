Brazil's Assai posts nearly 21% jump in quarterly profit

US Markets

Brazilian cash-and-carry chain Assai reported a 20.7% increase in second-quarter net profit, compared to the same period last year, to reach 319 million reais ($60.83 million), the company said on Wednesday.

Net revenue grew 32.8% to total 13.3 billion reais during the three-month period ending in June.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 30% to 978 million reais.

($1 = 5.2437 reais)

