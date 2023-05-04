Brazil's Assai posts 66.4% plunge in Q1 net profit hit by high interest rate

Adds details, context

May 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian wholesale chain Assai ASAI3.SA said on Thursday its first-quarter net income fell 66.4%, compared to the same period last year, to reach 72 million reais ($14.45 million), hit by the country's high interest rate.

Net revenue for the first three months of 2023 grew 32% to 15.1 billion reais.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 26.5% to 951 million reais in the quarter.

"Net income reached 72 million reais in the quarter ... due to the scenario of high interest rates, which significantly impacted the financial result for the period," the company said in a statement filed at the country's stock exchange regulator.

Central bank policymakers on Wednesday held interest rates steady at a cycle-high of 13.75%.

($1 = 4.9842 reais)

